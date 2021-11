Gioachino Colombo’s V12 was given a further boost in power to 2562.51 cm3.

A new chassis was constructed; one with a more rigid undercarriage, to be able to withstand the 150 bhp the engine was capable of delivering. In the 212 Vittorio Marzotto won the Targa Florio and the Taruffi-Chinetti team came first in the Carrera Panamerica.