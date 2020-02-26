We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.
|YEAR
|DRIVER
|MODEL
|1975
|Lauda
|312 T
|1978
|Reutemann
|312 T3
|1979
|Villeneuve
|312 T4
|2000
|Schumacher
|F1-2000
|2002
|Barrichello
|F2002
|2003
|Schumacher
|F2003 - GA
|2004
|Schumacher
|F2004
|2005
|Schumacher
|F2005
|2006
|Schumacher
|248 F1
|2018
|Vettel
|SF71H