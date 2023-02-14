      • V6
      • 1600 cc
      • 4 MJ
      • 120 kW
      Power unit 066/10
      • Total displacement1600 cc
      • Maximum rpm15,000
      • Superchargingsingle turbocharger
      • Maximum fuel flow rate100 kg/hr
      • Maximum race fuel110 kg
      • Configuration90° V6
      • Bore80 mm
      • Stroke53 mm
      • Valves4 per cylinder
      • Direct injectionmax 500 bar
      Ers system
      • ConfigurationHybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators
      • Battery packLithium-ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg
      • Maximum battery pack capacity4 MJ
      • MGU-K maximum power120 kW (163 cv)
      • MGU-K maximum rpm50,000
      • MGU-H maximum rpm125,000
      Car
      • Chassis made from carbon fibre composite honeycomb, with halo protection for the cockpit.
      • Longitudinal Ferrari gearbox with 8 forward gears and reverse
      • Hydraulically controlled rear differential
      • Brembo ventilating carbon discs (front and rear) with electronically controlled rear brakes
      • Push-rod front suspension, pull-rod rear suspension
      • Ferrari longitudinal gearbox with 8 gears, plus reverse
      • Push-rod front suspension
      • Weight including coolant, oil and driver: 798 kg
      • 18” front and rear wheels
