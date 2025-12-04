At the heart of the 812 Competizione beats the authentic Ferrari V12, reimagined as a sculptural creation for your personal space. An authentic engine, meticulously finished to showcase the ingenuity and beauty of Ferrari design.
Sports DNA, extreme technical solutions. The naturally aspirated 830-horsepower V12 of the Ferrari 812 Competizione reaches an extraordinary 9,500 rpm, the pinnacle of pure-combustion engineering. Mounted on a berlinetta with a radical, aerodynamically evolved design, it transforms Ferrari tradition into pure innovation.