Supercar Talks: F80 at the ENZO FERRARI MUSEUM in Modena

On Wednesday, 19 November at 4:00 p.m., the exhibition hall of the Enzo Ferrari Museum will host a conference open to the public where four members of the F80 development team will retrace the birth and development of Ferrari’s latest supercar, presented to the public in 2024. The participating staff members are: Carlo Palazzani, Head of Pilot Cars Exterior Design; Matteo Turconi, Senior Product Marketing Manager; Paolo Valenti, Team Leader – Pilot Product Line; and Matteo Lanzavecchia, Head of Vehicle Engineering.

Free entry by reservation only and while places last.

The ticket for the Museum will be included upon presentation of the reservation receipt at the ticket office.





Supercar Talks reservation link: FULLY BOOKED





