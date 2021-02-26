Born in Cariati, Italy, Antonio Fuoco first raced karts at the age of four and competed in various European championships, working his way up from the junior ranks to progress through to the KF2 category by 2012, when he finished third in WSK Euro Series and fourth in the CIK-FIA European KF2 Championship.

In 2013, Fuoco graduated to single-seaters, racing in the newly launched Formula Renault 2.0 Alps series for Prema Junior. He won races at Vallelunga, Imola, Monza and Mugello and collected three more podiums, getting the call from the Ferrari Driver Academy.



Fuoco stepped up to the FIA European Formula Three Championship in 2014, continuing with Prema Powerteam. He finished fifth in the driver standings, with two wins at Silverstone and Spielberg, and 10 podiums out of 33 races. In 2015 it was announced Fuoco would be racing in the GP3 Series with Carlin Motorsport and he finished on the podium twice. That same year Antonio had his first Formula One test with Ferrari during the 2-day post-Austrian Grand Prix test at the Red Bull Ring. For 2016 he switched from Carlin to Trident, with whom he picked up his first wins and finished third in the championship.



In 2017 Fuoco graduated to the Formula 2 series, reunited with Prema to partner fellow Ferrari junior and GP3 champion Charles Leclerc for the 2017 season. Antonio won in Monza while for 2018 he raced for Charouz Racing System. At the start of 2019, Antonio left the FDA programme, but was promoted to the role of test driver for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow, with continued support from the Academy. At the same time, he also raced in GT categories, winning the Italian Pro-Am Class with AF Corse’s 488 GT3, alongside Singaporean racer, Sean Hudspeth.



In 2020, he continued to be part of the simulator team and drove for the Scuderia in the end of season test at Abu Dhabi. Apart from that, he raced in the Italian GT championship, taking two wins and the Italian Endurance title with the AF Corse team, sharing a Ferrari 488 GT3 with fellow countrymen Giorgio Roda and Alessio Rovera.