Mick Schumacher was born on 22 March 1999 at Vufflens-le-Chateau, Switzerland.

He is the son of seven times world champion Michael Schumacher and he began his racing career in karts at the age of nine. In 2011 and 2012, he raced in the ADAC Kart Masters KF3 class, finishing ninth and seventh respectively. In those same years he also came third in the KF3 class of the Euro Wintercup. In 2013, he came third in the German Junior Kart championship, as well as in the CIK-FIA Super Cup KF Junior category. The following year he raced in international and national Junior championships, finishing the season in second spot in the German Junior Kart series and in the European and World Championships. In 2015, Mick made his single-seater debut in ADAC F4 with the Van Amersfoot Racing team, scoring his first win at Oschersleben. The following year he joined the Prema Powerteam, taking second place in the Italian series with five wins – two at Misano and one at Imola, Vallelunga and Monza – and also in the German series, again with five wins – one in Oschersleben, two at the Lausitzring and one each at the Nurburgring and Hockenheim. In 2017, he made his Formula 3 debut, taking the European FIA championship title the following year, thanks to no fewer than eight wins – one at Spa-Francorchamps, two at Silverstone, three at the Nurburgring and two at Spielberg. In 2019, he was signed up to the FDA and made his debut in the FIA Formula 2 championship, scoring his first win in-Race 2 at the Hungaroring, also finishing in the points a further eight times which saw him end the year 12th in the classification. He will race with Prema again in 2020.