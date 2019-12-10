Celebrating the win of the 2008 formula 1 constructor’s world title this car bears the name Scuderia Spider 16M. The Scuderia Spider 16M combines the 430 Scuderia’s innovative content with the pleasure of driving the open F430 Spider.
1limited series
A special limited series
2Technical Details
V8
ENGINE
263 cu in
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
510 CV
MAXIMUM POWER @ 8500 rpm
196 mph
TOP SPEED
Dimensions and weight
Overall lenght (in)177.6
Overall width (in)75.7
Height (in)47.9
Wheelbase (in)102.4
Front track (in)65.7
Rear track (in)63.6
Dry wheight* (lb)2,954
Kerb weight* (lb)3,175
Weight distribution43% F - 57% R
Fuel tank capacity (gal)25.1 US/gal (20.9 UK/gal)
Boot (trunk) capacity (cu ft)8.83
Tyres
Front235/35 ZR19"
Rear285/35 ZR19"
Ccm brakes
Front (in)15.6 x 1.4 - 6 pistons
Rear (in)13.7 x 1.3 - 4 pistons
Electronics
CST with F1-TracControl for stability and traction