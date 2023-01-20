Valencia - Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Circuit Ricardo Tormo, located in Cheste, Spain was built in 1999 and is also known as Circuit de Valencia and officially named Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo. It has a capacity of 120,000, a main straight of 876 metres and is often used as a test track by the Formula One teams due to the mild Valencian winters. Anthony Davidson holds the unofficial lap record, set in 2006 while testing a Honda RA106, with a time of 1 m 08.540 sec. The track has hosted numerous important races including; the MotoGP Valencian Community Grand Prix, the 2000 and 2004 FIA GT Championship, the 2005-2012 World Touring Car Championship, the 2007 European Le Mans Series and the DTM from 2010 to 2012.

The track is named after Spanish, two-time world champion Grand Prix motorcycle racer Ricardo Tormo.