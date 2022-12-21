This thrilling adventure takes place over three days and three nights, offering over 8 hours of ice driving behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge. Discover more about this unique experience and the all-inclusive package that awaits you and your companions.
For Drivers:
For Companions:
*Traditional Lappish dinner, Teepee barbecue, forest lunch & helicopter tour, snowmobile adventure
This 1200 hectare frozen lake features 14 meticulously reproduced F1 tracks for your enjoyment, and with 25 years experience the staff of Lapland Ice Driving will ensure that you receive the very best driving adventure on ice.
From ovals to technical training tracks to F1, you will be guided through the art of drifting on ice by the team. Starting with low speed initiation to mastering full control, taking turns ice drifting at 180km/h, and enjoying the straights at over 220km/h.
Over the course of 2-days each driver will complete over 8 hours of ice driving after which, combining the expert knowledge of the instructors and the specially tailored settings of the Ferrari 488 Challenge, you will become a master of drifting.
The «On Ice» experience includes 3 nights at the Silverhatten Hotel in Arjeplog, situated next to the frozen lake where the driving activities will take place.
Your package includes all transfers from and to the airport, the lake, the activities and the restaurants. All meals (breakfast, lunch aperitifs and dinner) are also included.