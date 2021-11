Nine years after its last open-top car (the 365 GTS4) had gone out of production, Ferrari came back with a 2+2 spider. By a bit of canny engineering, Pininfarina managed to give the canvas top the same line as the coupé. In fact, it extended rearwards to include the two buttresses either side of the rear window, and Pininfarina’s clever mechanism allowed the hood to fold away neatly behind the seats.