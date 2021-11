The convertible version of the GTB Turbo was fitted with the same engine and offered similar out-and-out performance. The body styling and cabin were the same as the 328 series and included all the latest aerodynamic and ergonomic improvements added by Pininfarina. It is interesting to note that this model, with its 2-litre turbo-charged V8, offered performance comparable to the 328, which was powered by the naturally aspirated version of the 3.2-litre.