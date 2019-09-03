Logo

    The Ferrari 488 Pista is powered by the most powerful V8 engine in the Maranello marque’s history and is the company’s special series sports car with the highest level yet of technological transfer from racing. In fact the name, meaning ‘track’ in Italian, was chosen speciﬁcally to testify to Ferrari’s unparalleled heritage in motor sports. Technically, the Ferrari 488 Pista encompasses all of the experience built up on the world’s circuits by the 488 Challenge and the 488 GTE.

    NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.

    The Ferrari 488 Pista can punch out 720 cv at 8000 rpm, giving it the best speciﬁc power output in its class at 185 cv/l, while torque is higher at all engine speeds, peaking at 770 Nm (10 Nm more than the 488 GTB).

    The 50 cv power increase over the 488 GTB’s engine is also the largest ever leap in engine power for a Ferrari special series car and a remarkable 115 cv more than the previous model, the 458 Speciale. In short, this V8 is the new benchmark not only for turbo-charged power units, but for all engines.

    In-depth aerodynamics research played a big part in improving the Ferrari 488 Pista’s performance. Working on a concept focused on uncompromising innovation allowed considerable engineering freedom in developing signiﬁcant solutions.


    The aim of the Ferrari 488 Pista’s dynamic development was to produce a car that offers blistering mechanical performance in terms of lap times and standing starts.

    Engine
    • TypeV8 - 90°twin-turbo – Dry sump
    • Overall displacement3902cc
    • Max. power output*530 kW (720 cv) at 8000 rpm
    • Max. torque*770 Nm at 3000 rpm 7th gear
    • Specific power output185cv/l
    • Max. engine speed8000rpm
    • Compression ratio9.6:1
    Dimensions and weight
    • Length4605mm
    • Width1975mm
    • Height1206mm
    • Wheelbase2650mm
    • Front track1679mm
    • Rear track1649mm
    • Kerb weight**1385kg
    • Dry weight**1280kg
    • Dry weight/power ratio1.78kg/cv
    • Weight distribution41.5% front – 58.5 rear
    • Boot capacity170l
    • Fuel tank capacity78l
    Tyres
    • Front245/35 ZR 20 J9,0
    • Rear305/30 ZR 20 J11.0
    Brakes
    • Front398 x 223 x 38mm
    • Rear360 x 233 x 32mm
    Transmission/gearbox
    • F1 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox
    Electronic controls
    • E-Diff3, F1-Trac, High Performance ABS/EBD with Ferrari Pre-Fill, FrS SCM-E, SSC with FDE
    Performance
    • 0-100 km/h2.85sec
    • 0-200 km/h7.6sec
    • 100-0 km/h29,5m
    • Max. speed> 340km/h
    • Fiorano lap time1’21,5”
    Fuel consumption
    • Low19,4l/100km
    • Mid11,8l/100km
    • High11l/100km
    • Extra High12,4l/100km
    • Combined12,8l/100km
    • NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approvalThe fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures refer to the WLTP cycle.
    Co2 emissions
    • Low439g/km
    • Mid267g/km
    • High248g/km
    • Extra High281g/km
    • Combined289g/km
    • NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approvalThe fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures refer to the WLTP cycle.
    Notes
    • *With 98 RON petrol
    • **With optional lightweight content
