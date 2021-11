Due to the tragic accident at Le Mans in 1955, the French placed a 2500 cc limit on prototypes for the following year’s race. This meant that the 625LM had to be put together in great haste by boring out the four cylinders of the 2-litre Testarossa engine and replacing the existing carburettors with twin Weber 42 DCOA/3s. Although the 625 LM finished Le Mans in third place courtesy of the Gendebien/Trintignant duo, Ferrari never raced it officially again.