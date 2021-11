At its debut at the Paris Show in 1976, the 512 BB was equipped with a 5-litre version of the 12-cylinder boxer. The new engine proved a great success, giving the same power at lower revs, better torque and a smoother delivery than the earlier version in the 365 GT4 BB. The Pininfarina coachwork differed only slightly from the previous model in certain details which not only made it look even more elegant but also helped improve engine cooling.