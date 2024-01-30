Team Partner



Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

Launched in 2022, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is the latest no-alcohol category innovation from Peroni Nastro Azzurro.

Crafted with superior Italian ingredients including the signature Nostrano dell‘Isola maize – grown exclusively for Peroni Nastro Azzurro in the north of Italy – Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% offers the same uplifting Italian taste, with 0.0% alcohol.

Birra Peroni implemented brand new technology in its Rome brewery to enable Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% to match the flavour profile of signature beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro which has been brewing with Italian passion and flair since 1963.

This new technology allows the same signature recipe as Peroni Nastro Azzurro to be used, and only after the characteristic aroma and taste profile of Peroni Nastro Azzurro is fully developed, is the alcohol gently removed to deliver the crisp and refreshing Italian taste.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is available in more than 30+ countries worldwide and marks an important step towards Asahi Legacy 2030 initiative, to have non-alcoholic products make up 20% of Asahi Europe & International’s portfolio.