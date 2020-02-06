This was the first time the Maranello marque had fielded a single-seater powered by a 10-cylinder engine

The model designation reflects this novelty, with 3 standing for the displacement of 3 litres, and 10 indicates the number of cylinders which were arranged in a 75° vee. That engine was the lightweight, compact Tipo 046 and with it, Barnard came up with a typically innovative car with two air intakes that looked like a fighter’s. But not everything worked from an aerodynamic point of view and the car failed to live up to expectations.



The cockpit ergonomics were innovative, too, with instruments and controls incorporated on the steering wheel which, combined with the two gear-change paddles, helped improve the driver’s concentration on the task in hand. The new Ferrari had a Number 1 on the nose-cone once more thanks to Michael Schumacher who joined the Scuderia for the 1996 season along with British driver, Eddie Irvine. The gap between Ferrari and the top teams had yet to be bridged but Ferrari was back in with a chance again, thanks to the talents of the German World Champion. The Scuderia had 80 points to its credit by the season’s end, with three wins, all by Schumacher (Spain, Belgium and Italy). However, the battle for the Drivers’ title remained between the two Williams’ drivers with Damon Hill eventually taking it from Jacques Villeneuve, son of the late Gilles.

