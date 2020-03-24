Robert Shwartzman was born on 16 September 1999, in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

At the age of four, he tried karting for the first time and one year later, he took his first win in the Easykart International Grand Final. For the following six years, Robert took many trophies in a variety of different kart events, including taking the Bronze medal in the KF-Junior Karting Championship. In 2014, Robert made his single-seater debut in the Formula 4 Championship, finishing third the following year with three wins for Mücke Motorsport (twice at Adria and at Misano). He also took part in the SMP Racing programme and that year and again in 2016, he continued to race in the German Formula 4 series, as well as the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula Renault 2.0 NEC where he took two wins for Josef Kaufmann Racing (Nürburgring and Hockenheim). In 2017, he raced in Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and came third in the Championship, taking six wins (Monza, Silverstone, Pau Nürburgring and two wins at Barcelona) and seven pole positions. In 2018, he won the Toyota Racing Series NZ title and then, with a win in Taupo, began competing in the FIA F3 championship with Prema Powerteam. He was third with two wins (Spielberg and Hockenheim). In 2019, he won the high quality FIA Formula 3 championship with one race in hand, beating his Prema teammate and FDA colleague, Marcus Armstrong. Robert won three times (Race 1 in Barcelona, Race 2 at Le Castellet and Race 1 at Monza.) There were a further six podium finishes, two pole positions and two fastest race laps. For 2020, he moves up to FIA Formula 2, still with the Prema team.