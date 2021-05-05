Logo
    2021 RACE REVIEW

    Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow’s performance in the Portuguese Grand Prix did not live up to its expectations. After a good qualifying yesterday, only Charles Leclerc got into the points, finishing sixth. The Monegasque delivered a solid performance, crossing the line two places higher than his grid position, posting lap times similar to those of his closest rivals for the entire race.
    Track Temperature34°C
    Humidity37.7%
    Air Temperature18°C
    Wind Speed15-30 km/h
    • CHARLES LECLERC
    • Race Result6
    • Fastest Lap1:21.496
    • Pit Stop1
    • Race Time01:35:27.202
    • Gap from leader+55.781
    • CARLOS SAINZ
    • Race Result11
    • Fastest Lap1:22.325
    • Pit Stop1
    • Race Time01:35:46.790
    • Gap from leader+78.955
    Tyres
    CHARLES LECLERC
    N. Pit Stop1
    TOTAL LAPS66
    pit
    10
    20
    30
    40
    50
    60
    Race laps
    25
    66
    Percentage set used
    Medium
    38 %
    Hard
    62 %
    CARLOS SAINZ
    N. Pit Stop1
    TOTAL LAPS66
    pit
    10
    20
    30
    40
    50
    60
    Race laps
    21
    66
    Percentage set used
    Soft
    32 %
    Medium
    68 %
    Portuguese GP 2021 - Mattia Binotto
    Today’s result was not what we were expecting.
    We were unable to capitalise on the potential seen in qualifying and that cost us a lot of points in the Constructors’ classification. Charles drove a very solid race, making up some of the ground lost yesterday. Carlos had a difficult race, especially in the second stint. In just a few days, we are back in action in Spain. On a very demanding track like the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, we will need to be prepared down to the smallest detail to make the most of our potential throughout the weekend.
    Mattia Binotto
    #EssereFerrari
    I can’t be satisfied with P6,
    and overall, I haven’t been performing at my best this weekend. That said, looking at my drive in the race, I am happy with the job I did. I had a good start to the first stint, but then Carlos and I both struggled a lot with graining on the medium tyre, which didn’t seem to affect the others so much. As a team, we have to understand what happened there. A fifth may have been possible today, but I don’t think we could have done much more.
    Charles Leclerc
    #Charles16
    We didn’t have a good day.
    Even though I got a good start, the race was very tough after the pit stop. During the first stint I was feeling very good on the Soft tyre behind Lando, Then, we tried the undercut by changing quite early onto the Medium and it didn’t work. From there on, it was a big struggle to make it to the end with that compound due to the graining. I’m disappointed, as I feel we had a good opportunity to score good points today. We will analyse the race, learn from the strategy, from the tyres and from the car behaviour. On to Spain.
    Carlos Sainz
    #Carlos55
    CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
    Q1 - SOFT TIRE
    1:19.373
    Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
    1:18.769
    Q3 - SOFT TIRE
    1:19.306
    POSITION
    8
    GAP FROM LEADER
    +0.958
    CARLOS SAINZ QUALIFYING SESSIONS
    Q1 - SOFT TIRE
    1:19.309
    Q2 - SOFT TIRE
    1:18.813
    Q3 - SOFT TIRE
    1:19.039
    POSITION
    5
    GAP FROM LEADER
    +0.691
    My performance in Q3 was just not good enough today
    and I wasn’t at the level I wanted to be. Everyone was struggling in these conditions and I think I pushed a little bit too hard. Once you do that, the rear of the car starts to move a lot and that’s what happened on my fastest lap. On the positive side, I did a good job going through on the mediums in Q2, which I think will be a strong point in the race tomorrow, especially at the start. We saw more graining on the softs during free practice, so I hope that this will give us an advantage with those around me all starting on the red tyres. We are all really close so in the end, the one who makes the least mistakes will be the one to get ahead.
    Charles Leclerc
    #Charles16
    It was a very hard qualifying out here in Portimão due to the gusty wind
    and the tricky conditions but I’m happy with my session. When I was out on track I could feel I was driving well and we have been taking good decisions on the setup of the car all weekend. The biggest positive for me is that my approach seems to be working fine and the feeling with the car gets better with every session. There is still a lot of room for improvement, but I think today was a good step and I’m happy about that, though I would have preferred to make it into Q3 with the mediums. My pace was good with that compound and if it hadn’t been for the traffic with an other car on the second push I think I would have been in a better position to make the cut. However, since I had saved one set of softs after a strong first run in Q1, we decided to avoid unnecessary risks and qualified to Q3 with softs. Once in the top ten, a good couple of laps gave us P5 for tomorrow. Despite the tyre disadvantage for the race, I’m confident that with a strong start and tyre management from my side we can fight for good points. Lets race! Hasta mañana.
    Carlos Sainz
    #Carlos55
    Charles Leclerc Practice sessions
    FP1 - POSITION: 4
    1:19.884
    FP2 - POSITION: 7
    1:20.360
    FP3 - POSITION: 6
    1:19.001
    Carlos Sainz Practice sessions
    FP1 - POSITION: 9
    1:20.680
    FP2 - POSITION: 4
    1:20.197
    FP3 - POSITION: 7
    1:19.050
    Turns
    • LocationPortimão
    • First GP2020
    • Circuit length4.653 km
    • Race Distance306.826 km
    • Laps66
    • Lap Record1:18.750Lewis Hamilton (2020)

    FERRARI STATS SINCE 1958

    • 2
      RACE WINS
    • 5
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 5
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 14
      PODIUMS
