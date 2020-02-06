At Monza, in 1958, the first (and only) race between European single seaters and the American cars that ran on Indianapolis-type oval circuits was held



This was the 500 Miles of Monza, disputed on the oval section of the track with banked curves. Ferrari entered two cars in this race while Maserati entered one. The Ferrari 326 MI – indicating the 3200 cc capacity 6 cylinder engine specially prepared for the Monza-Indianapolis challenge – was powered by a unit derived from the Dino with the largest possible capacity achievable with this crankcase. It was driven by American driver Phil Hill, but he was unable to finish the first of the three legs the race was divided into due to ignition problems. He was then given the second car that the team had taken to Monza.