Saturday was suffocatingly hot, but thanks to an evolving track, almost everyone beat their Friday time. In the end, Jacques Laffite in the Ligier took pole ahead of the two Williams of World Champion Alan Jones and Carlos Reutemann, John Watson in the McLaren, Alain Prost in the Renault and Bruno Giacomelli in the Alfa Romeo. Villeneuve was only in seventh but felt more confident because the team had at last realised that the problems were related to the shock absorber calibration. However Pironi continued to have engine problems and could do no better than thirteenth.

The morning warm-up was due to be at 13:10 but started 15 minutes late because the support race had become a sort of “demolition derby” with lots of cars ending up in the barriers damaging them. In race configuration, Ferrari appeared to be much better, even though it would be very difficult to make up places from seventh on the tough Jarama track.

The race started at 15:30. Laffite had a clutch problem and was slow to get away, while Villeneuve was like a cannonball and got up to third place on the first lap. Ahead of him were Jones and Reutemann, while Laffite was only ninth. On the second lap, Gilles got into the Argentine’s slipstream on the finish straight and overtook him to take second. Jones however continued to fly and seemed out of reach for the Canadian, who was fighting tooth and nail to try to get closer to him. On lap 13, Jones passed the finish line with another fantastic lap time, 10 seconds ahead of Villeneuve in the 126 CK. The frenzied pace however was too much for the Australian. At what should have been an easy corner, the Williams went off the track into the dirt, across the gravel and almost hit the barriers. Gilles was in the lead while Jones took 30 seconds to get back onto the racetrack and had to make an unscheduled pit stop to change tyres, which resulted in him being one lap down.