    LaFerrari Aperta

    Designed for Ferrari’s most passionate clients, the LaFerrari Aperta is the new limited-edition special series model, and just a few examples – all of them already accounted for - of this spider version of the acclaimed LaFerrari supercar will be built

    TECHNOLOGICAL EXCELLENCE, PERFORMANCE, STYLE, EXCLUSIVITY

    Ferrari's unique core values have been raised to a whole new level in the car launched to mark the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the company.  Designed for Ferrari’s most passionate clients, the LaFerrari Aperta is the new limited-edition special series model, and just a few examples – all of them already accounted for - of this spider version of the acclaimed LaFerrari supercar will be built.

    LaFerrari Aperta - Design

    The LaFerrari Aperta’s styling retains the essential characteristics of the coupé. It is a futuristic and absolutely extreme car that seamlessly marries form and function whilst still retaining clear links to classic Ferrari styling cues.

    The only significant difference is the door rotation system: when fully open, the Aperta’s doors are now at slightly different angle than in the coupé version.

    • V12
      Engine
    • 6262 cc
      Total displacement
    • 800 CV
      Maximum Power @9000 rpm
    • >350 km/h
      Top speed
    Hy-kers system
    • Total maximum power 963 CV
    • Total maximum torque >900 Nm
    • V12 maximum power* 800 CV @9000 rpm
    • Maximum revs 9250 rpm
    • V12 maximum torque 700 Nm @6750 rpm
    • Electric motor output 120Kw
    Performance
    • Maximum speed >350km/h
    • 0-100 km/h <3 sec
    • 0-200 km/h <7 sec
    • 0-300 km/h 15 sec
    Ice
    • Type65-deg. V12
    • Bore and stroke 94 x 75,2 mm
    • Total displacement 6262 cc
    • Compression ratio 13.5:1
    • Specific power 128 CV/l
    Dimensions
    • Length 4702 mm
    • Width1992 mm
    • Height1116 mm
    • Wheelbase 2650 mm
    • Weight distribution 41% fr, 59% r
    Gearbox
    • 7-speed F1 Dual-Clutch
    Suspension
    • Frontdouble wishbones
    • Rearmulti-link
    Tyres (pirelli p-zero)
    • Front265/30 - 19
    • Rear345/30 - 20
    Carbon ceramic brakes (brembo)
    • Front398 x 223 x 36 mm
    • Rear380 x 253 x 34mm
    Electronic controls
    • ESCstability control
    • High perf ABS/EBD Performance anti blockage system/electronic brake balance
    • EF1-Trac F1 electronic traction control integrated with the hybrid system
    • E-Diff 3 third generation electronic differential
    • SCM-E Frs magnetorheological damping with twin solenoids (Al-Ni tube)
    • Aerodynamicsactive
    Notes
    • *With dynamic overboost
