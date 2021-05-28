Our GT Tours take you on a series of delightful surprises and memorable adventures along some of Europe’s most breathtakingly beautiful driving roads, allowing you to experience some exhilarating moments on the most enchanting and exclusive locations. At the heart of the GT Tours lie four iconic destinations, handpicked to offer Ferrari owners the ultimate combination of luxury and driving pleasure.
Contact your Official Ferrari dealer for further information and reservation.
The Ferrari Sport Tour are a perfect balance of luxury experiences and country-road driving, designed to bond you with your Ferrari, while enjoying luxury hotels and each destinations’ finest restaurants. Participants will encompass some of Europe’s greatest driving roads en route to the continent’s most prestigious circuits.
Join this exclusive club and enjoy luxury driving tours and unique racing events. Membership gives you access to a selection of bespoke packages and a range of other privileges, including customized Ferrari gifts and unforgettable experiences.