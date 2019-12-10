The Dino 208 GT4 came about when Ferrari decided to fit a 2000cc engine in the body of the Dino 308 GT4. The car was destined primarily for the Italian market, because in those days taxation was particularly heavy on cars with engines above 2 litres. The engine capacity was decreased by reducing the bore of the three litre model, but maintaining the same stroke.
