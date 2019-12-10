Ferrari
Ferrari
    The Ferrari 365 P was the exception to the 4-litre rule for the official works cars.

    Ferrari 365 P

    The 365 P was the exception to the 4-litre rule for the official works cars. In fact, it was built for dealers’ teams, and the smaller output was made up for by the larger displacement and greater construction simplicity – a fact not to be underestimated considering the cars had to be maintained outside the factory’s racing department. The engine had a single overhead camshaft per cylinder bank and single-plug ignition while the chassis was similar to the P2’s.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4390.35 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 279 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7200 rpm
    • 300 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement4390.35cc
    • Compression ratio9.1 : 1
    • Maximum power279 kW (380 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre87hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 38 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 140litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres6.50 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4260mm
    • Width1675mm
    • Height1040mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1400mm
    • Rear track1370mm
    • Weight850kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed300km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.