    Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Competizione / 335

    The only Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Competizione / 355 was built on chassis no. 0744 (ex-312 S – chassis design type 524). It sported the Tipo 141 engine with twin overhead cams used aboard the 412 MI single-seater in the Monzo 500 Miles on June 29th 1958. Also known erroneously as the 412 MI, it was sold to John Von Neumann’s Ferrari of California on September 1958. The car competed mostly in California. Its regular drivers were Phil Hill and Richie Ginther but it Von Neumann also drove it himself on occasion.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4023.32 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 318 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8000 rpm
    • 335.27 cc
      Unitary displacement
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 72mm
    • Unitary displacement335.27cc
    • Total displacement4023.32cc
    • Compression ratio9.9 : 1
    • Maximum power318 kW (432 hp) at 8000 rpm
    • Power per litre107hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 42 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitiontwin spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 196litres
    • Front tyres6.00 x 16
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 16
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2350mm
    • Front track1328mm
    • Rear track1310mm
    • Weight-
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-