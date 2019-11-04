    Two versions of the 250 Sport-derived Ferrari 250 MM were built: a Pininfarina berlinetta, which hailed in a whole new era in design, and a barchetta by Vignale.

    Ferrari 250 MM

    Two versions of the 250 Sport-derived 250 MM were built: a Pininfarina berlinetta, which hailed in a whole new era in design, and a barchetta by Vignale. Significant improvements had been made to both the engine and the suspensions with the addition of Houdaille shocks. Although the gearbox was designed with only four synchronised gears, the car was much easier to handle (the gears were much easier to change?). In addition to victories on its home turf, the 250 MM also scored some early successes in the States with Phil Hill at the wheel.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke73 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement246.10cc
    • Total displacement2953.21cc
    • Compression ratio9 : 1
    • Maximum power176 kW (240 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre81hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 36 IF/4C carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 150litres
    • Front tyres6.00 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta, spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1300mm
    • Rear track1320mm
    • Weight900 kg (dry, berlinetta)
    Performance
    • Top speed250km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-