The Privacy Policy is aimed at describing the management of the personal data collected by Ferrari S.p.A. (“Company”) through this website, in compliance with the applicable law.
Personal data that may be collected are the following:
The personal data collected (“Data”) may be processed for the following purposes:
a) giving execution to a specific user request or provide the requested service (“Service”);
b) allowing the Company to perform surveys on customers satisfaction (“Customer Satisfaction”) related to the quality of Company goods and services according to the Company legitimate interest;
c) subject to your express consent, sending commercial communications as well as sending advertising on Company products and services, or performing market researches (“Marketing”);
d) subject to your express consent, analyzing your behaviors, habits and propensity to consume to enhance products and services provided by the Company as well as satisfy your expectations;
e) subject to your express consent, communicating Data to the companies controlled directly or indirectly by Ferrari N.V. and/or connected to Ferrari S.p.A. (“Ferrari Group Companies”) that will process them to send commercial communications as well as advertising on their products and services, or perform market researches (“Marketing Ferrari Group Companies”);
f) improving the user experience on the Company websites.
The Data may be processed in hardcopy, by automated or electronic means including via mail or e-mail, phone (e.g. automated phone calls, SMS, MMS), fax and any other mean (e.g. web sites, mobile apps).
The Data may be processed by natural persons and/or legal entities, acting on behalf of the Company and under specific contractual obligations, based in EU Member States or in countries outside the EU.
The Data may be communicated to third parties to comply with legal obligations, to execute Public Authorities orders or to exercise a Company right before judicial authorities.
Within its contractual relations the Company may transfer the Data in countries outside of the European Economic Area (EEA), including store them in databases managed by entities acting on behalf of the Company. Databases management and Data processing are bound to the purposes of the processing and are carried out according to applicable data protection law.
In case the Data are transferred outside of the EEA the Company will use any appropriate contractual measures to guarantee an adequate protection of the Data including – among the others – agreements based on the standard contractual clauses adopted by the EU Commission to rule the transfer of personal data outside of the EEA.
Third party websites accessible from this website are under the third party responsibility.
The Company declines all responsibility concerning requests and/or provision of personal data to third party websites.
The Controller is Ferrari S.p.A., with registered office in Via Emilia Est, N. 1163, Modena, Italy.
You can contact the Data Protection Officer at the email address privacy2@ferrari.com.
The Data processed to provide the Service and the Customer Satisfaction will be kept by the Company for the period deemed strictly necessary to fulfil such purposes. However, the Company may continue to store these Data for a longer period, as may be necessary to protect Company’s interests related to potential liability related to the provision of the Service.
Data processed for Marketing and Profiling purposes will be kept by the Company from the moment you give consent until the moment you withdraw the consent. Once consent is withdrawn, Data will no longer be used for these purposes, although they may still be kept by the Company, in particular as may be necessary to protect Company’s interests related to potential liability related to this processing unless further clarification are provided by the competent Supervisory Authority in this regard.
The Data processing to improve the user experience on websites will be kept for the periods indicated in the Company Cookie Policy.
Data subjects can exercise the following rights:
Data subject can exercise the abovementioned rights by writing to Ferrari S.p.A., via Abetone Inferiore 4, Maranello (MO), Italy or at privacy2@ferrari.com.
This Privacy Policy entered into force on 24/05/2018.
The Company reserves the right to partly or fully amend the Privacy Policy, or simply to update its content (e.g. as a result of changes in applicable law). The Company will publish any update on this website.
To contact the Data Protection Officer please write to:
Data Protection Officer
Legal and Corporate Affairs
Ferrari S.p.A.
Via Abetone Inf. 4; I-41053, Maranello, (MO); Italy
Email: privacy2@ferrari.com
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.