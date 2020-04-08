Ignacio Rueda, known as Iñaki, was born in Madrid on 6 August 1978

He grew up in a family that was keen on rallying and that instilled in him a love of motorsport. He raced in motocross from 1991 to 1999 while from 1997 to 2003, he studied and worked at the University of Colorado, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, specialising in Dynamic Controls and Systems.



Keen to work in Formula 1, Rueda completed a motorsport masters degree at Cranfield University, UK. Shortly after that, he worked for McLaren Electronics but he was keen to work at the race track and so in 2005, he joined Jordan Grand Prix, which then became Midland, as a Systems Engineer. In 2006, in this same role, he joined the Renault team.



In 2011, the team was renamed Lotus and Iñakiwas appointed Race Strategy Engineer, a role he kept until 2014. At the end of that season, he joined Scuderia Ferrari as Head of Race Strategy. From the 2021 season he is Head of Race Strategy and Sporting.



Iñaki’s main hobby is still motocross. However, his greatest passion is his work, being at the race track, especially on Sundays when it’s time to go racing.