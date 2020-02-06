Montezemolo’s restructuring of the company brought Harvey Postlethwaite back to Ferrari where he joined Migeot (aerodynamics) and Claudio Lombardi (engines)

The 1992 single-seater was a completely new design, although it did include a few familiar elements such as air intakes separate from sides of the bodywork, as well as new features such as a higher nose cone to which the front skirt was attached by two vertical supports. The front suspension had been completely overhauled as well with the adoption of a kinetic motion that used just one group of suspension springs. The new gearbox had six rather than seven speeds and a different automatic actuation system.



It was with this car that Ferrari faced into one of its most difficult seasons. The delay in developing new technologies, particularly when it came to electronics, combined with a radical long-term restructuring of the company, took their toll. Despite its innovations, the F92 A was not up to the competition and the Scuderia scored just 21 points by the end of the season. Even the undoubted talents of Alesi, who had come third in Spain and Canada, were not enough to pull the Prancing Horse out of its troubles. The Championship was dominated by Williams-Renault, with Nigel Mansell taking the Drivers’ title five races before the end of the season.

