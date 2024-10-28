The track includes 16 bends, 6 left and 10 right: the first section is quite distinctive, it resembles a wide chicane and is very technically demanding. One of the slowest corners is the fourth, the Rio, which is a point where overtaking may be possible. Coming out of number five you have to stay on the right of the track to be ready for the swift change of direction to enter number six. After a short straight you arrive at La Quercia, which represents an overtaking point for all classes. You can choose various trajectories here: you can go in narrow and then get wider or keep a slightly wide line on entry, go to the line and then take advantage of accelerating out to the Tramonto corner. This is a unique section that lends itself to various driving techniques, but it is crucial to step on the accelerator as soon as possible as it opens onto the fastest stretch: the “Curvone”. Immediately after, you enter a sequential section (twelve and thirteen) leading up to il Carro (fourteen) where the challenge is to strike the right balance between braking and pace to maintain a good exit speed and take the last two corners. Overtaking at this point is extremely difficult and dangerous because if you choose an inside line, you won't come out of it fast enough on the straight.

