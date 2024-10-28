Ferrari logo
    26 May 2025

    HOCKENHEIM

    Passione Ferrari Club Challenge

    The Hockenheimring, nestled in the picturesque Rhine Valley near Hockenheim, Germany, boasts a rich heritage dating back to 1932, when it was known as the "Dreieckskurs" (triangle course). 

    This premier racing circuit underwent its latest redesign in 2002, creating a modern layout just under three miles long, featuring 17 turns that blend high-speed corners with technical hairpins. 

    Renowned for hosting the prestigious German Grand Prix, the Hockenheimring continues to captivate motorsport fans and drivers alike, maintaining its status as one of Europe’s premier racing circuits while adapting to the evolving demands of modern motorsport.

    From 07.30 Accreditation and equipment collection

    08.30 - 09.00 Driver briefing

    09.00 - 09.20 Driver sighting laps

    09.30 - 12.30 First driving session

    13.00 - 14.00 Lunch

    14.00 - 14.15 Group photo

    14.30 - 17.30 Second driving session

    17.30 - 19.00 Closing aperitif and awards ceremony


    All event times are subject to change

    • LocationHockenheimGermany
    • Circuit Length2414 m
