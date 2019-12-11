The Club was incorporated in 2008, after the official launch of Ferrari in Romania. It will be officially launched and opened to the Ferrari owners in Romania in April 2009.

The Club’s purpose is to create in Romania an association by which the interests of the owners of Ferrari cars and their passion about the cars and automotive world are gathered in one place, and integrateinto the worldwide community of the Ferrari owners’ clubs . This year, the Club is expected to reach to 25-35 members.