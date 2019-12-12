    Share your passion for the Prancing Horse in Korea.

    Establishment
    March, 2013

    Purpose

    1. To share and keep highest value of the culture of Ferrari.
    2. To lead the contribution to public welfare by Ferrari owners.
    3. To promote close friendship between Ferrari owners.
    4. To build knowledge of Ferrari cars and get the best help in maintenance of the vehicle.
    5. To understand and enhance Ferrari, the cars of Ferrari and the culture of Ferrari.

    Duty and Responsibility

    As an owner of Ferrari, we must

    1. Maintain the integrity.
    2. Lead the contribution to public welfare.
    3. Obey traffic regulations and show exemplary driving habit.
    4. Keep the car in its best condition.
    5. Be an ethical and respectable club member.
    6. Not perform any shameful acts (lending & borrowing of money, dispute, crime).
    7. Try to spread the culture of Ferrari and keep elegant & humble attitudes.
    8. Respect official importing company, official salesperson, official service center and maintain good relationship.
    9. Report any illegal use of Ferrari logo and trademarks to Owner’s club member and official importing company.
    10. Actively participate to all Ferrari events

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    MR. JAE SUNG PARK
    We are pleased to make the following announcement to the distinguished members of the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Korea (FOCK). Ferrari clubs have been established as a leading leisure and culture club in developed nations all over the world. In 2013, Ferrari headquarters authorized Korea to open an official Ferrari Owners’ Club of Korea. Unlike other owners clubs, the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Korea is the “official” and only Ferrari-authorized owners club of Korea. Ferrari only endorses one “official” Ferrari club in each country.
    FOCK pursuits the high-class culture called “Ferrari Life,” which will represent a new paradigm of high-class culture in Korea. People already enjoy this new culture with FOCK and we will do our best to spread and share Ferrari Life. Moreover, our administrators and members will try hard to contribute and give back to our society in as many ways as possible.
    Last but not least, we hope that FOC Korea will be the No.1 Ferrari Owners’ Club in the world.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Owners' Club Korea
    Foundation: March, 2013
    Number of members: 30
    Address: 456 Dosan-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
    Website: www.ferrariownersclubkorea.com
    E-mail: Jays1004@venica.com

    BOARD MEMBERS

    Chairman: Jae Sung Park
    Vice Chairman: Kim Ho Sun
    Managing Director: Hyun Dong Won
    Finance Director: Jo Minjun
    Membership Director: Shin Young Min
    Sports driving Director: Yoon Sungwon
    Media Director: Yeo Goo Jong
    Cooperation Director: Yang Jun Hyuk