Ferrari Racing Days Nürburgring 7-8 September 2024



SUSTAINABLE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ISO 20121

Ferrari confirms its commitment to sustainable development as it's currently on the process to achieve ISO 20121 certification for Ferrari Racing Days Nürburgring 7-8 September 2024 from the certifying body TÜV NORD Italia. The standard applies to the design, organisation and execution of events that are consistent and aligned with the five pillars of the Ferrari Group's sustainability strategy.

The environmental, social and economic aspects of the events are carefully analysed for improvement. They involve and influence all stakeholders (employees, suppliers, customers, instructors, dealers, guests, partners, circuits and local communities) and their behaviour.

The sustainable event management applied to Ferrari Racing Days Nürburgring 7-8 September 2024 includes, but is not limited to, the following areas of attention and action:

WASTE MANAGEMENT AND CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Encouraging separate waste collection management in the venues where Ferrari Racing Days Nürburgring 7-8 September 2024 takes place by involving our suppliers and stakeholders.

SUSTAINABLE PROCUREMENT MANAGEMENT

Integration of environmental and social sustainability criteria in the evaluation and selection of goods, services and suppliers.

IMPROVEMENT OF THE SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC IMPACT IN THE TERRITORIES AND COMMUNITIES INVOLVED

Measurement of the economic impact (food and accommodation expenses) and local employment impact.

As required by the ISO 20121 standard, a sustainability report specific for Ferrari Racing Days Nürburgring 7-8 September 2024 will be produced at the end of the year showing the results achieved and the points for improvement for the following edition.