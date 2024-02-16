CORSO PILOTA RACE

Further details

To participate in the Corso Race, it is necessary to have completed the Corso Evoluzione+. The maximum number of participants is 10. Drivers will be divided into pairs, each supervised by a qualified instructor specialised in competition driving. Participants are requested to bring with them the Sabelt racing clothing kit, provided in the previous course. A complimentary Bell helmet will be provided at the end of the course.

To register for Corsi Pilota Ferrari and find out all the details of the courses, it is possible to contact your Ferrari dealer or log in to Ferrari MyStore with your account.