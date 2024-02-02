Corso Ferrari Classiche Fiorano

The Ferrari Classiche department is on the site of Ferrari’s first foundry, the place where the first famous V12 engine from the Prancing Horse saw the light. Today, the most significant historic Prancing Horse models are restored and certified in the Ferrari Classiche workshop. Hear the story of legendary cars from their custodians, rediscovering their anatomy, design and structural principles.

The secrets of all the cars from the Maranello-based manufacturer.

During the visit, you will have access to the historical archive, a private location housing Ferrari’s design heritage. Here there are manuals, manufacturing specifications and drawings for each component, including the first V12 engine, allowing the Maranello-based company’s craftsmen to preserve its automotive tradition through the decades.