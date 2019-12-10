The big new Lampredi engine got its first outing in the 275 S sports car at 3322 cc. Two models were built with Touring barchetta bodies and took part in the Mille Miglia held in April 1950. During the race, however, they both encountered transmission difficulties due to the very powerful engine they were mounted with. Nonetheless, the engine immediately showed its potential when it was next used in the single-seater for it had really been designed in the first place. In fact, it took Ascari home in fifth position in the Belgian Grand Prix on June 18 of the same year.