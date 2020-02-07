one of the most embattled and intense seasons in the history of the series

Two teams, Ferrari and McLaren, and their drivers, Massa and new-entry Raikkonen, Alonso and the rookie Hamilton, fought for the World Title until the last race. A duel, which sailed close to the wind, with Ferrari as the victim of industrial espionage and a guilty McLaren (disqualified from the Constructors’ Championship). The Scuderia – where the role of the Technical Director passed to Mario Almondo after Ross Brawn had decided to take a sabbatical – put the F2007 onto the track, which had with its long wheelbase and the perfect weight distribution two main advantages. In the season where Bridgestone again became the sole tyre supplier and the V8s where technically “frozen”, the Scuderia conquered nine wins (6 with Raikkonen, 3 with Massa), 9 pole positions as well as 12 fastest race laps, winning the Constructor’s Championship with 204 points and the Drivers’ Title with Kimi Raikkonen at the last race of the season in Brazil, gaining the upper-hand on the McLaren duo.