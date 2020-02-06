Logo

    1966

    In the same year Ferrari tried his hand at a smaller, lighter, albeit less powerful car in an attempt to beat the British at their own game


    Thus was born the 1966 246 F1 which bore the same name as the 1958 car, referring to its 2.4-litre capacity and six-cylinders. Otherwise, however, the new, rear-engined car was completely different from its forerunner. Its general architecture followed the traditional lines for this kind of single-seater with the engine in-line with the gearbox and differential. The body lines, particularly in the nose cone area, were reminiscent of the 1956 156 from which it also borrowed some engineering solutions.

    Placed in Bandini’s capable hands for the first two races of the season, it performed beautifully, finishing second at Monte Carlo, a circuit that suited its temperament, and third at Spa-Francorchamps, one of the faster circuits. However, with Baglietti at the wheel, it failed to make it round in the allotted time at Monza.
    • V6
      Engine
    • 2404.74 cc
      Total displacement
    • 510 kg
      Weight (with liquids)
    • 5-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Type rear, longitudinal 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke 90 x 63 mm
    • Unitary displacement 400.79 cc
    • Total displacement 2404.74 cc
    • Compression ratio 11.2 : 1
    • Maximum power 183 kW (249 hp) at 8500 rpm
    • Power per litre 104 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Framesemi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, reversed lower wishbone, twin radius arms, co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakes discs
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering rack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank capacity 169 litres
    • Front tyres 5.50 x 14
    • Rear tyres 7.00 x 14