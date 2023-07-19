Every year, Ferrari offers members of its Corse Clienti programme a unique opportunity: to become protagonists of the circuit on board their own car under the direction of Attività Sportive GT. Come and discover where adrenaline and satisfaction meet.
The most prestigious single-marque competition, which since 1993 has brought together prestigious clients and dream vehicles on some of the most stunning tracks in the world.
The Ferrari Challenge is the world's most prestigious and longest-running single-make championship since its inception in 1993. Today, it is divided into continental series: Europe and North America, joined by the United Kingdom and Japan Challenge.
AT THE EVENT
Each Ferrari Challenge series is divided into four main categories: Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am. There are four winners in each race, one in each category.
EUROPE
Exciting races and a commitment to excellence: the Ferrari Challenge Europe has made history as a premier motorsport event, fascinating audiences around the world.
NORTH AMERICA
The Ferrari Challenge North America revels in the allure of legendary circuits where motor racing history has been made. The team spirit in the paddock is incredible.
UNITED KINGDOM
Reserved exclusively for British drivers, the Ferrari Challenge UK is the first national series after the Italian championship in the early days of the single-make series. It is held in what is universally recognised as the homeland of motorsport.
JAPAN
During the Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2022 event, the new schedule for Ferrari Challenge Japan was announced. This national championship is composed of five stages that take place in the Land of the Rising Sun.
An exceptional racing style model: meet the iconic car dedicated to the Ferrari Challenge.
More than 1,000 drivers joined, hundreds of races hosted, and immeasurable overtaking, thrill, and amusement. Welcome to the championship that has been bringing dream cars to the world's most beautiful tracks since 1993.
Since 2003, the Prancing Horse has allowed a small number of enthusiasts to drive on track the Formula 1 single-seaters that have made the Scuderia Ferrari great.
A privilege for few: the chance to buy and drive on track the Formula 1 single-seaters that have raced in past seasons with Scuderia Ferrari.
THE UNVEILING
Your new Formula 1 single-seater car is waiting for you to test it on the track for the first time. On request, also at the Fiorano circuit.
AT THE EVENT
Experience impeccable organisation, incredible coaching, outstanding technical and logistical assistance before, during, and after your track sessions.
ON DEMAND SERVICES
Customers have the option to request personalised events on their preferred tracks, where they can indulge in the full technical and mechanical support of Ferrari's excellence.
OFF-TRACK ACTIVITIES
The thrill of F1 Clienti extends beyond the track with a series of unique activities organised exclusively for programme participants. Events format In addition to the test days, F1 Clienti participants can also take part in events that
coincide with other Prancing Horse initiatives, such as the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli races.
F1 CLIENTI MASTER CLASS
Theory and practice for an occasion dedicated to the most demanding drivers: a one-day full immersion event focused on the advanced study of single-seaters.
The Finali Mondiali is an event that Ferrari customers and enthusiasts eagerly await.
It marks the culmination of the Ferrari racing season and attracts hundreds of owners and thousands of fans to some of the world's most iconic circuits.
Ferrari's customer-centric attitude is perfectly embodied in the XX Programme, which places the consumer at the center of a special interaction with the manufacturer.
On board incredible cars, the result of technological research at the highest level, our most special customers can live the dream of experiencing the purest and most recent innovation created by Ferrari engineers.
AT THE EVENT
Impeccable organisation, incredible coaches and an outstanding technical and logistical assistance during and after the sessions on the track. Be prepared for an unparalleled experience.
ON DEMAND SERVICES
In addition to the dates proposed in the international calendars, customers can request special events on their favourite track, enjoying all the technical and mechanical assistance of Ferrari excellence.
OFF-TRACK ACTIVITIES
Get ready to mark these memorable dates on your calendar. The thrill also runs off the track thanks to the unique activities organised for XX Programme participants.
EVENTS FORMAT
To further enhance the excitement of speed, participants of the XX Programme can take part in additional events in conjunction with initiatives such as the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli races.
XX EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE
An exclusive behind the scenes event: the XX Exclusive Experience reveals the secrets of the genesis of the programme s cars, from design to technical aspects.
The Finali Mondiali are a highly anticipated event for any Ferrari customer or fan. The XX Programme has a significant presence at the event, offering an intense programme of unforgettable activities both on and off the track.
Protagonists of over thirty years of Ferrari racing history intermingling on track with the current leading lights from specific GT championships: this is the spirit that imbues Club Competizioni GT.