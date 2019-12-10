Ferrari
    Ferrari 365 GTS: Fed by three Weber carburettors, the 60° V12 was remarkably torquey and had huge reserves of power.

    Ferrari 365 GTS

    Built between February and October 1969, the 365 GTS had the same refined mechanicals as the 365 GT 2+2 and the 365 GTC. Fed by three Weber carburettors, the 60° V12 was remarkably torquey and had huge reserves of power. The rear-mounted five-speed gearbox contributed in distributing the weight evenly over the front and rear axles. Air conditioning and wire wheels were available as options. Just 20 365 GTSs were built.


    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4390.35 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 235 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6600 rpm
    • 245 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement4390.35cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 6600 rpm
    • Power per litre73hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DFI/5 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and roller
    • Fuel tankcapacity 90litres
    • Front tyres205 x 14
    • Rear tyres205 x 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4470mm
    • Width1670mm
    • Height1300mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1401mm
    • Rear track1417mm
    • Weight1350kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed245km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
    • Body
    • Engine
    • Technical Details

