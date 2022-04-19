In Ferrari, the fun-to-drive factor is measured by five different indicators which are used to set targets during the development phase.The first factor is lateral acceleration which determines response to steering wheel inputs, the prompt reaction of the rear axle to steering inputs, and, consequently, ease of handling. Longitudinal acceleration, on the other hand, comes down to the speed and smoothness of the response to the accelerator pedal. The third factor is gear shifting in terms of shift times and feeling of coherent progression through the gears with every gear change. The fourth factor is braking: brake pedal feel in terms of travel and response. Lastly, sound levels and quality in the cabin and progression of engine sound as revs rise are also monitored