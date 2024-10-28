The sequence of fast turns and rapid changes in trajectory make Mugello an ideal track for aerodynamic testing and complementary to Fiorano, where the focus is on the mechanics and brakes. Drivers face 15 turns along the 5,245-metre track, nine of which are right-hand, which are particularly important for assessing the balance of the chassis and testing the car’s real limits.

It is a complete circuit where straights, fast and slow 'esses', ascents and descents and sharp climbs compel the driver to maintain their concentration throughout. The stretch leading into Scarperia has a 9.5% slope. One of the most exciting points, as well as the most difficult in technical terms, runs from the Casanova to the Scarperia turn. The driver needs to take this stretch perfectly because every mistake will affect following turns, a bit like Silverstone with the combination of Maggotts and Becketts.

If you take the Casanova well, for example, you can make the most of the Savelli turn that leads to the Arrabbiata 1 and 2, two right-hand bends to be tackled with a single trajectory. However, the rather wide road surface allows drivers to vary their trajectories and offers numerous overtaking points.