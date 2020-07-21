Our
club, one of the youngest of the 40 clubs in the world, was founded in July
2019, with the support of local dealer Via Italia and Ferrari SPA.
Not for profit, Ferrari Owners's Club
Brazil is an exclusive Ferrari car owners club, and its goal is to create a
community around this passion we have for the brand, and everything it
represents in the automotive world.
Through the Club we develop events,
exchange experiences, form new friendships, promote good practice on public
roads and help each other to conserve our vehicles. With the ambition of being
present throughout the country, we have representatives in the states of São
Paulo capital, São Paulo inland, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Santa
Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and we are rapidly expanding to the other
states of the federation.
If you own a Ferrari vehicle in Brazil or in any other country in the world, come join our community.
FOC name: Ferrari Club Brasil
Foundation: 2019
Number of members: About 70
Address: Rua Bra de Bela Vista 292 Sala 07, Sao Paulo SP, 04612-001, Brazil
E-mail: contato@focbrasil.com.br
Phone: +5511933875471
Instagram: @ferrariownersclubbrasil
Website:www.focbrasil.com.br