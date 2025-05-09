Sardinia is an island of rare beauty, where untamed nature intertwines with a millennia-old history. Its coastline, kissed by crystal-clear waters, alternates between towering cliffs and stretches of golden sand, while inland, majestic mountains, rolling hills, and ancient villages await exploration.
This timeless land is steeped in deep rooted traditions, exquisite craftsmanship, and a gastronomy that celebrates its purest essence. Every corner invites discovery, offering unique experiences where time seems to stand still and the emotions linger long after your visit.
Cascioni Eco Retreat in Porto Cervo offers a refined escape where luxury meets sustainability. Surrounded by lush Mediterranean landscapes and panoramic views of crystal-clear waters, it is a haven of elegance and tranquillity.
The architecture harmoniously combines modern luxury with eco-friendly design, using natural materials and energy-efficient solutions. Each suite offers a peaceful retreat, where guests awaken to the soothing sound of the sea and the extraordinary beauty of Porto Cervo. It’s a rejuvenating experience that fosters deep relaxation and an intimate connection to Sardinia’s unparalleled natural beauty.
Accreditation and lunch at Su Gologone
Few know that the country seat of Barbagia, Nuoro was called the “Athens of Sardinia”. It is in this unique setting that you will begin the Tour at Su Gologone an Experience Hotel nestled atop the hills renowned for their excellent artisanal products and historical knowledge of the region’s inhabitants. During lunch you will sample authentic Sardinian cuisine which expresses a simple approach to life.
Panoramic road tour
Coffee stop along the road tour
A moment of pause becomes an invitation to embrace the sublime beauty of Sardinia’s untouched landscapes. The seamless harmony of rolling hills, shimmering seas, and unspoiled nature enchants the senses, offering a tranquil interlude before continuing along the island’s winding roads and enchanting panoramas.
Panoramic road tour
Relax and downtime at Cascioni Eco Retreat
Welcome dinner at Ulìa Restaurant
A traditional Sardinian dinner is an authentic journey into the island’s rich culinary heritage. Nestled in a rustic and welcoming setting, the menu celebrates time-honoured recipes crafted with locally sourced ingredients.
From handmade pastas to tender roasted meats, each dish captures the genuine flavours of Sardinia, offering an unforgettable dining experience filled with culture and warmth.
Panoramic road tour
Coffee break along the road
A brief interlude offers the perfect opportunity to pause and take in the breathtaking beauty of Sardinia's rugged landscapes, where the interplay of hills, sea, and unspoiled nature captivates the senses, before continuing your journey through its winding roads and enchanting scenery.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at La Scogliera
A lunch at La Scogliera, on the island of Maddalena, promises a truly unforgettable dining experience. Set against a breathtaking backdrop of crystal-clear waters and rugged cliffs, this idyllic location serves up fresh, local seafood and traditional Sardinian dishes.
Dining here is about more than just the food—it’s an invitation to immerse yourself in the island’s stunning natural beauty, where taste and scenery come together in perfect harmony.
Panoramic road tour
Dinner at Phi Beach
End the day at an exclusive beachside club, enjoying a lively dinner accompanied by live music, followed by DJ sets for an evening of unforgettable entertainment.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at Gallicantu
A lunch beneath the ancient olive trees at Gallicantu provides an authentic and charming retreat. Surrounded by centuries-old groves, guests can savour traditional Sardinian dishes made with fresh, local ingredients. It’s an unforgettable experience where nature, history, and exquisite flavours come together in perfect harmony.
The new MyFerrari app was created specifically to provide Ferrari clients with features and services that interface directly with Maranello. It allows you to always be updated on Ferrari events and synchronise them with your personal calendar with a simple tap.