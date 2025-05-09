Embark on an unforgettable journey through the breathtaking Alps, where every twist and turn of the road immerses you in nature’s grandeur. Majestic crystal-clear lakes and towering peaks serve as a testament to the power of the natural world. Experience the exhilaration of navigating Europe’s highest roads in your Ferrari, weaving through dramatic valleys and legendary mountain passes that have inspired generations of artists and writers.
This exclusive adventure unveils the heart of the Alps, blending bespoke experiences with the region’s rich heritage and warm hospitality. Each moment offers a perfect harmony of awe-inspiring landscapes, cultural immersion, and the unparalleled thrill of Ferrari driving.
Stay in the picturesque village of Mégève, nestled in the heart of the French Alps and just moments from its charming centre. This modern chalet pays tribute to the vision of the Edmond de Rothschild family, who nearly a century ago redefined luxury in the mountains.
A true sanctuary, the hotel combines quintessential French elegance with rich Alpine traditions. Enjoy world-class amenities, including one of the finest Alpine golf courses, the region’s largest spa, and exceptional dining experiences in its renowned restaurants. This retreat promises an unforgettable blend of relaxation, adventure, and refinement.
Panoramic road tour
Welcome lunch at Skyway Monte Bianco
Begin your journey with an unforgettable lunch at Skyway Monte Bianco, an extraordinary cable car experience that transports you through the heart of the Alps. With panoramic views of snow-capped peaks and glittering glaciers, this is an unparalleled introduction to the majesty of the mountains.
Alongside the breathtaking scenery, enjoy a culinary experience that reflects the region’s finest traditions, making this the perfect start to your Ferrari Tour.
Panoramic road tour
Coffee break at Hotel la Roche
Pause for a break at Hotel La Roche Beaufort, where you can relax and enjoy local delicacies in the cosy lounge or on the terrace, surrounded by stunning mountain views. This serene setting is an ideal moment to unwind and appreciate the peaceful beauty of the Alps.
Panoramic road tour
Ferrari Tour welcome dinner
Conclude your first day with a delightful dinner.
After a day of exhilarating drives, unwind with fellow Prancing Horse enthusiasts while savouring authentic Alpine cuisine in a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Panoramic road tour
Coffee break at Abbaye de Talloires
Take a moments respite during the morning drive for a coffee break, allowing you to take in the stunning vistas of the Alps. This brief pause prepares you for the thrilling series of hairpin bends that lie ahead.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at Palace de Menthon
Savour an exquisite lunch overlooking Lake Annecy at the Palace de Menthon. Surrounded by the serene beauty of the lake and its mountain backdrop, indulge in dishes crafted from fresh, local ingredients highlighting the authentic flavours of Alpine cuisine.
The spectacular setting and tranquil atmosphere make this a truly enchanting experience, combining the finest cuisine with Alpine charm.
Panoramic road tour
Dinner and after dinner at Kaito restaurant
End your day at Kaito, the signature restaurant of the 5-star Four Seasons Hotel Mégève. With its refined cuisine and sophisticated ambiance, Kaito offers a dining experience that seamlessly blends luxury and flavour, making for an unforgettable evening.
Panoramic road tour
Lunch at Armancette
Tucked in the heart of the French Alps, Hotel Armancette in Saint-Nicolas offers a refined blend of modern luxury and alpine charm. With its elegant wooden interiors, soothing ireplace, and sweeping views of the snow-capped peaks, the atmosphere exudes warmth
and serenity. This dining experience promises a memorable culinary journey, harmoniously connected to the majestic beauty of the surrounding mountains.
The new MyFerrari app was created specifically to provide Ferrari clients with features and services that interface directly with Maranello. It allows you to always be updated on Ferrari events and synchronise them with your personal calendar with a simple tap.