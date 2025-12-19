Embark on an unforgettable four-day journey from Biarritz to Barcelona, immersing yourself in the spectacular landscapes that stretch between France and Spain. From the Atlantic coastline to the peaks of the Pyrenees, every road invites you to rediscover the pure pleasure of driving.
This tour is a celebration of the drive itself, giving you time to fully enjoy every moment behind the wheel. Winding passes, scenic valleys and sweeping horizons turn each kilometre create into a perfect meeting of performance and emotion. As the scenery shifts between mountains, forests and timeless villages, the rhythm builds, adding depth and intensity to every stage.
Across this tour, you will experience driving in its most essential form, and with it, the true spirit of Ferrari: precision, elegance and the exhilarating thrill of exploring new horizons.
Hôtel du Palais Biarritz
Overlooking the Atlantic, Hôtel du Palais Biarritz blends imperial grandeur with refined French elegance. A historic palace on the Basque coast, it offers the perfect setting to begin your journey.
Parc Beaumont Hotel & Spa
Set beside the peaceful Parc Beaumont, this hotel welcomes you with a graceful, light-filled atmosphere. Contemporary rooms and a serene spa create a refined retreat, offering tranquillity and comfort just moments from the heart of Pau.
Sport Hotel Hermitage & Spa
An elegant alpine retreat nestled in the Pyrenees, Sport Hotel Hermitage & Spa offers mountain-view rooms and sophisticated interiors - a warm and inviting space to unwind after a day on the road.
METT Barcelona
Located in a quiet, well-connected area of the city, METT Barcelona combines contemporary design with a relaxed Mediterranean spirit. Panoramic views, modern spaces and thoughtful service provide a fittingly elegant conclusion to your journey.
Accreditation and check in at Hôtel du Palais Biarritz
On arrival, you will be welcomed for accreditation and check-in at Hôtel du Palais Biarritz. This moment will allow you to complete your registration, receive all the essential information, and begin to immerse yourself in the journey that lies ahead.
Dinner and welcome presentation at La Rotonde
You will enjoy a refined dinner at La Rotonde, offering a first taste of the region’s flavours and setting the tone for the days to come. Following the meal, a welcome presentation will outline the journey, sharing key details and offering a first glimpse of the driving experience that awaits you.
Across the first peaks
Leaving the grandeur of Hôtel du Palais Biarritz behind, the journey quickly finds its rhythm along the Atlantic coastline before turning inland toward the first heights of the Pyrenees. The road transforms with every curve. Wide, flowing stretches gradually give way to engaging climbs, sweeping bends, and sudden viewpoints that reveal the vastness of the mountains.
As the route ascends, the driving becomes ever more captivating.
The shifting pace, mix of gradients and long passages along ridgelines and valleys allow the dynamic precision and responsiveness of Ferrari to fully unfold. These are roads that carve wind through untouched landscapes, where deep silence and breathtaking scenery amplify the sense of freedom.
The descent toward Pau brings a smooth transition back to the lowlands, following a sequence of exhilarating mountain passes and panoramic stretches. Arrival at Parc Beaumont Hotel & Spa Pau marks the perfect close to a day devoted entirely to pure driving pleasure along some of the most striking routes between France and Spain.
Check-in and dinner at Parc Beaumont Hotel & Spa Pau
Through the highest passes
Departing from Parc Beaumont Hotel & Spa Pau, the road begins to climb to the heart of the Pyrenees. Gentle foothills soon give way to steep gradients, long ascents and curves that follow the natural contours of the mountains.
As the altitude increases, the drive becomes more technical and rewarding. Tight switchbacks, sweeping high-altitude bends and exposed ridge roads deliver a continuous sequence of pure driving engagement. Expansive views and shifting gradients reveal the Pyrenees in all their raw, untamed beauty.
Crossing some of the region’s highest passes, the landscape becomes elemental: rocky summits, glacial valleys and wide-open horizons that heighten the sense of exploration. Demanding climbs alternate with open plateaus, showcasing Ferrari performance across dramatic mountain terrain.
The final descent towards Andorra flows through broad, sweeping curves, before reaching Sport Hotel Hermitage & Spa – an ideal finish to a day defined by emotion and exceptional driving roads.
Check-in and dinner at Sport Hotel Hermitage & Spa
From summit power to the pulse of Barcelona
Leaving Sport Hotel Hermitage & Spa, the road gently descends from Andorra, unfolding into smooth curves that guide you back into the valley, ushering in the final driving day of this remarkable event.
Here, driving becomes fluid. Open stretches blend into wide, inviting bends where precision and the refined power of Ferrari come into perfect harmony. The landscape shifts from rugged slopes to sunlit plateaus, where sky and horizon merge into a perfect backdrop for the journey.
Crossing into Spain, the scenery warms into Mediterranean tones. Broader vistas, quiet countryside and soft elevations lead the way towards Barcelona. The anticipation of the city begins to build, yet the pleasure remains in the present – in the sound of the engine, the balance of movement, the connection with the road.
As Barcelona’s skyline emerges, the route completes its transformation – from the stillness of the mountains to the vibrant energy if the coast. The following day offers a calm and unhurried check-out - a moment to savour the memories made before departure.
Check-in and dinner at METT Barcelona
