The Ferrari Portofino M, which features the legendary ‘M’ suffix, for Modificata, in its name, is the evolution of the Ferrari Portofino. The new Prancing Horse 2+ spider boasts a slew of new technical and design features, most notably an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a five-position Manettino, an absolute first for a Ferrari GT convertible. Every drive aboard the Ferrari Portofino M is a voyage of (re)discovery.
CO2 Emissions
LOW: 409 g/km
MID: 250 g/km
HIGH: 224 g/km
EXTRA HIGH: 229 g/km
COMBINED: 256 g/km
Fuel Consumption
LOW: 18 l/100 km
MID: 11 l/100 km
HIGH: 9.9 l/100 km
EXTRA HIGH: 10.1 l/100 km
COMBINED: 11.3 l/100 km
The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval. The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.
1Engine
EVOLVING POWER
V8
Engine
3.45 sec
0-100 km/h
3855 cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
620 cv
MAXIMUM POWER
The Ferrari Portofino M’s engine belongs to the V8 turbo family voted “International Engine of the Year” on four consecutive occasions. The power unit can punch out 620 cv, 20 more than the Ferrari Portofino, thanks to new cam profiles and the introduction of a new speed sensor on the turbocharger assembly to measure the turbine revolutions. A new Gasoline Particulate Filter allows the car to comply with the strictest European anti-pollution standards (Euro-6D) without compromising driving pleasure.