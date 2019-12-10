The 4-litre berlinetta racers were built to comply with changing FIA regulations. The bodywork of the first two was very similar to that of the 250 GTO and, in fact, at times they were even referred to as the 4-litre GTOs. However, other models were subsequently built with Pininfarina bodywork with styling similar to the Turin coachbuilder’s other models and resembled the 250 Lusso from some angles, although the nose was closer to the 250 GTO. The 330 LMs saw plenty of competition use, especially at the 24 Hours of Le Mans from which they take the LM suffix to their name.

